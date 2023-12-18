Barclays PLC Acquires 8,846 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

SFM stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,009 shares of company stock valued at $15,372,929. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

