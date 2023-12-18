Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of California Water Service Group worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 2.2 %

CWT opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $63.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $472,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $175,210. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

