Barclays PLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Balchem by 10.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Balchem by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Balchem by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Stock Down 0.7 %

BCPC stock opened at $140.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $144.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

