Barclays PLC Increases Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,718 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of ASE Technology worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 283,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.18.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.