Barclays PLC Purchases 115,355 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,355 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of A. O. Smith worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 696,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 472,516 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $79.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

