Barclays PLC Sells 416,911 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,911 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JEF opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

