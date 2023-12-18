Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,855 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $192,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.92.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

