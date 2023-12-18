BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 66.91%.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackBerry stock opened at C$5.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$7.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.08.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

