BlackBerry (BB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BB opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.50. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

