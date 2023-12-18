Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $230.37 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 60,956 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $230,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $197.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

