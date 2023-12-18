California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,043 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Masco worth $21,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.64 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

