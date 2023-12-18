Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after acquiring an additional 698,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,873,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

