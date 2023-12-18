Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Cantaloupe stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $864.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.