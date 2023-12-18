Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Cantaloupe stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $864.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.