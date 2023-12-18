Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capri were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI opened at $49.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

