Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

