CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $712,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 355,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 37.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 232,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $149.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

