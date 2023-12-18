CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CDW were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,225,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $223.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.