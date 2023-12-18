Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $628,680.17 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,847 shares in the company, valued at $128,866,957.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $781,905.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $686,367.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $514,287.63.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $666,464.64.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $471,833.65.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,170,055.20.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $85.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

