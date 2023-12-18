Comerica Bank Acquires New Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 93,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,287,000 after acquiring an additional 152,048 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,567,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ares Management by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,690,846. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,376 shares of company stock worth $25,910,510 over the last 90 days. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARES stock opened at $116.65 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

