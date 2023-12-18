Comerica Bank Buys New Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. William Blair downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Read Our Latest Report on ABM Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,000,702 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.