Comerica Bank Invests $8.84 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $180.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.00 and its 200-day moving average is $162.17.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

