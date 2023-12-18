Comerica Bank Takes $8.12 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

