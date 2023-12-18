Comerica Bank Takes Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 226,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $52.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABCB

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.