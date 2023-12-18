CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $260.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.49. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,333.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $260.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

