Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 470 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $149.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

