Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.