Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $951.57 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $953.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $940.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.