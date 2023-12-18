Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.65.

SBAC stock opened at $248.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

