Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,022,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Up 0.3 %

ARHS stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.34.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

