Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at $101,569,086.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.60 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

