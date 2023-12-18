Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

