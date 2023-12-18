Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

RVNC opened at $8.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $709.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The company had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

