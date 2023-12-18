Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $324,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

