Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

TD opened at $62.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

