Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Snowflake by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,410 shares of company stock valued at $33,235,102. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $199.01 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $202.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.70.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.