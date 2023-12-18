Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $305,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

