Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,941,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 940,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 247,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

