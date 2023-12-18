Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

TECK opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.