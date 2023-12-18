Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,676 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,676 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Down 2.2 %

SHEL stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.