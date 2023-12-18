Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $56.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

