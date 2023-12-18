Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,513 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,190,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,455,000 after acquiring an additional 432,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRO

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.