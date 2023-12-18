Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average of $129.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.