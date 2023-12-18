Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 101,393.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,952,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after buying an additional 10,941,391 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,214,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,023,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after buying an additional 1,479,747 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,095,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

JVAL opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $687.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.