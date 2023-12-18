Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 108,673 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 108,673 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 256,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 272,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 335,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.49 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

