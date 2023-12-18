Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 153 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $518.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.75.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

