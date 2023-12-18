Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 268 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.5 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $112.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

