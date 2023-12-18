Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 283 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,236,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,908,000 after purchasing an additional 131,951 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310,487 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

OC stock opened at $152.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

