Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR opened at $221.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.37 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

