DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 163.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

