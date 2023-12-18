Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

